Endangered Species Returning From the Brink is the focus of a new project.

Conservationists have chosen a more proactive approach after decades of worrisome decreases in animals and plants, with a new “Green Status” announced on Saturday, billed as the first worldwide assessment for tracking species recovery.

Since 1964, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has evaluated over 138,000 species for its Red List of Threatened Species, a valuable tool for highlighting the suffering of extinction-threatened wildlife.

Approximately 28% of the population is at danger of extinction.

Its new Green Status will serve as a companion to this survival watchlist, examining how reduced or restored species are compared to historical population levels.

Green Status co-chair Molly Grace said at a news conference Saturday during the IUCN meeting in Marseille that the effort intends to “monitor species recoveries in a uniform method, which has never been done before.”

However, it also aims to “incentivize conservation action” by evaluating the effectiveness of previous preservation initiatives as well as forecasting the effectiveness of future ones.

According to Grace, a professor at the University of Oxford, it sprang from the realization that “preventing extinction alone is not enough.”

“What does recovery look like once it’s out of danger?” she asks, after the first stage of preventing a species from going extinct.

Efforts to stem widespread decreases in animal and plant numbers and variety have mostly failed in the face of widespread habitat degradation, overexploitation, and illegal wildlife trading.

The United Nations’ biodiversity experts warned in 2019 that a million species were on the verge of extinction.

The IUCN has examined the Green status of over 180 species so far, with the intention of one day matching the tens of thousands on the Red List.

They are categorized from “completely recovered” through “somewhat depleted,” “moderately depleted,” “mostly depleted,” and “critically depleted.”

The final listing, if all else fails, is “extinct in the wild.”

While these categories are similar to the Red List rankings, Grace explained that they aren’t “just a Red List in reverse.”

She used the example of the burrowing bettong, a pocket-sized Australian marsupial whose numbers have plummeted and which now only exists in 5% of its native territory.

Populations have stabilized as a result of successful conservation efforts, with the Red List rating improving from endangered to near threatened in recent decades.

The Green Status assessment, however, emphasizes that the species is not out of the woods, with a critically depleted classification that suggests: “We have. Brief News from Washington Newsday.