Enbridge’s new Line 3 pipeline is ready to transport oil from Canada to the United States.

Enbridge stated that the replacement Line 3 pipeline, the first new conduit from Canada’s oil sands to US refineries in years, is “largely done” and will be ready to transport oil starting Friday.

The Can$7.3 billion project drew opposition from environmentalists and indigenous organizations, although it was far less contentious than past pipeline proposals that were rejected.

Enbridge said in a statement that the completion of the pipeline assures a safe, stable supply of North American crude oil to U.S. refineries, helping to power the quality of life for millions of people.

Enbridge chief communications officer Mike Fernandez told AFP that the company is “thrilled” that it will begin carrying oil after a “long process” to have it finished, with the first shipments expected early next week.

The 1,765-kilometer (1,097-mile) pipeline connecting Edmonton, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin, replaces an aging pipeline established in the 1960s and increases capacity to 760,000 barrels per day.

The project’s opponents claimed it would exacerbate climate change and raise the risk of spills in rivers where indigenous Americans harvest wild rice.

Hundreds of protestors were arrested or issued tickets while it was being built, and judicial challenges were unsuccessful.

Enbridge, on the other hand, sought indigenous support by recruiting local tribes and investing hundreds of millions of dollars in their areas.

Enbridge said in a statement that tribal monitors oversaw pipeline construction, and Chippewa tribal cultural specialists “walked the whole route identifying and recording key cultural resources to be avoided” in a first-of-its-kind survey.

Line 3 is the “first project in a long time to expand Canada’s oil export capacity,” according to Pierre-Olivier Pineau, an energy expert at HEC Montreal business school.

As a result, he believes, Canadian producers will be able to “get a higher price for their oil,” which is currently selling at a discount due to landlocked Alberta’s limited transit access to global markets.

Although Canada is the world’s fourth-largest oil producer, new pipeline proposals have met increasing opposition and regulatory delays in recent decades as a result of the climate problem.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his approval to the Line 3 project, as well as the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific coast, which his government ultimately purchased to keep the project afloat.

His administration, on the other hand, has denied a third new pipeline across British Columbia’s temperate rainforest, while US President Joe Biden has revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline between Canada and the United States.

