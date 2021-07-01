Employees of Citizen App denied posing as residents in crime livestreams.

According to a new revelation, Citizen, the vigilante crime-awareness app, has been using its own employees as average citizens in its “OnAir” livestreams. The corporation has denied any deception on this webpage and has committed to increase transparency.

The program was first released in 2016 under the name “Vigilante,” and it was marketed as a crime-fighting tool. The app’s initial commercial depicted users tracking down a criminal and intervening in a crime after the app alerted them to a woman being assaulted nearby. After being extensively criticized by police, it was quickly removed from app stores.

In 2017, the app was relaunched as “Citizen,” describing itself as an app that only alerts people of nearby crimes to avoid, and made it plain that they do not encourage vigilante crime-fighters to take matters into their own hands.

Citizen notifies its 7 million subscribers in 30 cities via push alerts about crimes in their region, some of which are confirmed and others which are not. Workers upload occurrences to the app using police scanner audio, but consumers can also submit their own.

In April, the app launched its “OnAir” feature, which is essentially a makeshift live news broadcast for major crimes. The show is hosted by a presenter who provides live updates and even speaks with app users who are there.

Critics have previously labeled the program as scaremongering, accusing it of inducing worry and unwarranted dread among users.

If a user’s worry becomes too much for them, they can purchase the $20 “Protect” subscription on the app, which follows their whereabouts and connects them with a nearby Citizen worker when enabled. People’s safety is also an issue, with concerns that users will choose to take crime-fighting into their own hands, despite the app’s advice.

According to Daily Dot, the app employs staff as on-scene broadcasters, posing as ordinary individuals in the area. The media outlet noticed an app user named Landon had appeared on two livestreams in one day—the first at 9 a.m. in a search for a sword-wielding man, and another four hours later in a search for a man accused of.