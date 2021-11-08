Elon Musk’s Twitter name change to ‘Lorde Edge’ raises questions about its meaning.

Elon Musk’s Twitter handle has been changed to “Lorde Edge,” prompting speculation on what it might represent.

On the surface, the name appears to be a play on the term “edgelord,” an internet slang term for someone who frequently expresses controversial or intentionally provocative viewpoints.

Musk isn’t a stranger to controversies. Over the years, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has sent a lot of controversial tweets.

“The coronavirus fear is silly,” he said in March of last year, adding that “kids are virtually immune” to the virus.

“Pronouns suck,” he said a few months later in response to the gender identity debate.

Musk retaliated with a vulgar joke about Wyden’s Twitter profile photo after Portland senator Ron Wyden criticized Musk by pushing for a billionaires income tax over the weekend.

With all of this in mind, the ‘edgelord’ interpretation of Musk’s new Twitter persona may appear to be a foregone conclusion. However, some people have pondered if there are any alternative ways to interpret the term.

Musk is a well-known player in the cryptocurrency field, and he has frequently lauded the popular dog-themed meme token Dogecoin, in which he is said to have invested.

“Lorde Edge is an anagram for Elder Doge,” Billy Markus, one of Dogecoin’s co-founders, tweeted on Sunday night.

elder doge is an anagram for lorde edge.

Markus further stated that it is unclear whether or not this was done on purpose. Musk’s Saturday Night Live sketch, “The Dogefather,” in May of this year, was dubbed “The Dogefather” in reference to the Bitcoin token.

