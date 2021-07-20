Elon Musk’s SpaceX takes a step closer to Mars with the success of the Starship’s Super Heavy Booster Test.

SpaceX has completed a three-engine “static fire” test on the third iteration of its Super Heavy rocket, which is one of the essential components in the company’s interplanetary travel plans.

SpaceX fired up a pair of Raptor engines on its Super Heavy booster for the first time during the test, which took place on the night of Monday, July 19 at the company’s Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in southern Texas.

It was a timely success for Elon Musk, who had been watching as rivals Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson took the spotlight in recent weeks.

“Three Raptors on Super Heavy Booster fired for the entirety of the test!” Following the ground test, Musk posted on Twitter.

In a comment to a fan, he mentioned that more tests on Booster 3 would be possible before SpaceX focuses its efforts on the fourth generation of Super Heavy, which is expected to launch a Starship SN20 prototype vessel into orbit for the first time later this summer.

“We might try a 9 engine firing on Booster 3 depending on progress with Booster 4,” Musk wrote.

When finished, the Super Heavy is projected to use between 29 and 32 Raptor engines as standard.

The rocket, which stands 230 feet tall and 30 feet in diameter, will be used to propel SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft into orbit and eventually to Mars, Musk’s ultimate goal.

The spacecraft, which will be 160 feet tall and 30 feet in diameter, is almost as big as the launcher that will carry it, and it will transport both people and cargo.

According to SpaceX, “Starship is the fully reusable spacecraft and second stage of the Starship system.”

“It has an integrated payload portion and can transport people and freight to Earth orbit, planetary destinations, and between Earth destinations.”

Starship and Super Heavy are both designed to be re-used.

Musk’s company is now engaged in a space race with Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, both of which are generating increased interest. This is a condensed version of the information.