Elon Musk’s antics on Twitter prompted the release of the risky Lorde Edge and Abide(N) crypto coins.

This weekend, a slew of dubious new cryptocurrencies were established, allegedly in response to Elon Musk’s tweets.

Several tokens bearing the name “Lorde Edge” or something similar were released on Monday morning, shortly after Musk changed his Twitter handle to “Lorde Edge.”

On Sunday, a new token dubbed “abide(N)” was released, not long after Musk tweeted the following:

As of Monday, there was little to no information on their teams, which may raise red flags for nervous investors, especially given the recent high-profile collapse of the Squid Game token, which was widely seen as a hoax and caused in the loss of millions of dollars.

The cryptocurrency search tool at TheBitTimes shows many coins that appear to be inspired by Musk’s new “Lorde Edge” moniker, each with small changes.

One Lorde Edge token, for example, was promoted on Reddit by a user claiming to be a member of the token’s development team, in a post full of dubious claims like “We will always be first who construct secure contract with a name determined by none other than Elon Musk himself!”

There is no proof that Musk was involved in the development of the token.

The flurry of tokens has sparked activity on Elon Tweet’s Telegram channel, a group that claims on its website that they design tokens specifically to increase their prices based on the attention that Musk’s tweets tend to generate, and explicitly states that it uses bots to “get the word out throughout Telegram.”

There is no official whitepaper; instead, there is a mock-up of a “unlimited money exploit” that illustrates how Musk, dubbed “Electric Car Man,” unwittingly makes tokens profitable by tweeting.

There appears to be no information on the development team’s identity.

“If you’re interested in a DeFi project, you should examine the development team and also look at the technical components that leave projects vulnerable to exploitation,” says Edwin Doyle, a security specialist for Check Point Software, in a Cybertalk.org article.

This involves reading the white paper relating to the tokens and learning more about the project’s proprietors.

