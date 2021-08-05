Elon Musk shares a photo of a Mars rocket being built as he explains SpaceX’s Starship.

Elon Musk posted a shot of rocket engines being installed on SpaceX’s massive Mars-bound Starship rocket in preparation for its first orbital flight, which is expected to happen soon.

The actual date of the rocket’s launch is unknown. Musk, the business’s founder, had earlier stated that Starship would make its first orbital trip in July, a deadline that the company failed to achieve.

For the maiden orbital flight, the Starship booster engines are being installed.

However, this year’s progress has been consistent. The business has completed many high-profile flight tests of Starship spaceship prototypes, including the SN15 flight test in May, which successfully landed one.

Previously, all of the Starship high-altitude SN test models had detonated either immediately after landing or shortly afterward.

The Starship is intended for expeditions to the moon and Mars. It is divided into two sections: a Super Heavy rocket booster and a Starship spaceship payload part.

SpaceX recently conducted a first-ever test-firing of the engines of its Super Heavy rocket booster on July 19.

On July 29, Musk posted a shot on Twitter of the Super Heavy’s intricate inner workings, which would have 29 Raptor rocket engines.

In addition, photographs and video from SpaceX’s Starbase flight facility in Texas reveal that site infrastructure is taking shape, including a Starship launch structure.

According to local officials, SpaceX has planned a road closure on Monday afternoon for a transport—possibly for the Super Heavy booster. SpaceX has been contacted by this publication to confirm why the road is closed.

The yet-to-fly Super Heavy will be linked to Starship’s payload module to complete the completely integrated final system.

It’s possible that the name is confusing. To be clear, prototypes of Starship’s payload module, which is also known as Starship and will eventually accommodate astronauts and cargo, have flown on many test missions but not into orbit. The entire Starship, including the Super Heavy rocket, has never taken to the air.

This is about to change in the not-too-distant future. Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president, stated in June that the company was “on the verge” of flying Starship. This is a condensed version of the information.