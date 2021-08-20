Elon Musk said that the Tesla bot was created so that people might “run away from it.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the company would begin developing humanoid AI-powered robot assistants to “eliminate risky, repetitive, and boring tasks.”

“Essentially, the future of physical labour will be a choice,” he continued.

And the South African entrepreneur quickly put any fears about the formidable semi-autonomous robot to rest with the remark, “It’s designed to be friendly.”

Musk’s surprise announcement came at the conclusion of Tesla’s AI Day technical conference on Thursday at the company’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California.

Although many aspects are still being kept under wraps, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO did reveal some insights about the bot.

Much of the technology utilized in Tesla’s pioneering self-driving features will apparently be used in the robot code-named “Optimus.”

Autopilot cameras will be mounted in the robot’s “head,” according to slides revealed at the Tesla media conference.

The head, which stands at the top of its 5-foot-8-inch frame, will also show important information.

The 125-pound Tesla Bot, according to Musk, will be able to carry 45 pounds, lift 150 pounds, and even sprint at 5 miles per hour.

Engineers are preempting concerns about the Tesla Bot, Musk said, by designing the technology to allow humans to flee the robot and defeat the AI humanoid.

Musk, on the other hand, appeared to moderate fan dissent by admitting on stage that the AI robot “probably won’t work” at first.

The world premiere of Tesla Bot coincided with news of some artificial intelligence advancements to Tesla’s electric vehicle.

This included the announcement that Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer, which will be integrated into the Tesla Bot soon, can now train its latest electric cars to safely navigate city streets automatically.

“It makes sense to put that onto humanoid form,” Elon Musk stated.

The announcement was accompanied by a performer costumed as the AI humanoid oddly dancing on stage, despite the fact that the Tesla Bot itself did not make an appearance.

Despite the fact that the electric carmaker is becoming increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence, its CEO has only recently warned of the technology’s fatal threat to humanity’s future.

In 2020, Musk told The New York Times that he believes AI would soon surpass human talents, based on projections.

“We’re on the verge of a situation where AI is much smarter than humans, and I believe that time is now,” he stated. This is a condensed version of the information.