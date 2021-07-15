Elon Musk predicts that the Cybertruck will fail, claiming that it was built by aliens.

Elon Musk Says There’s Chance Cybertruck Will Flop, Looks Like it Was Built By Aliens.

The Tesla Cybertruck has one of the most unusual looks on the market, and no one seems to think so more than Elon Musk, who tweeted on Thursday that he still loves it even if it “flip.”

The tweet was warranted after an online op-ed was published by the website The Truth About Cars entitled, “Tesla’s Cybertruck Will be Company’s First Flop.” Musk agreed with the prediction that the vehicle would not sell in very high numbers.

In response, Musk tweeted, “To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t.”

“Other trucks appear to be knockoffs, but Cybertruck appears to have been designed by aliens from the future,” he continued.

Consumers were both scared and captivated by the all-electric Cybertruck’s modern-looking design after it was shown in November 2019.

“My initial reaction was one of astonishment and terror. According to Forbes, Paul Snyder, chair of mobility design at Detroit’s College for Creative Studies, commented, “This thing just represents dystopia, it transmits a war zone, a battle vehicle.” “It just feels like it has the potential to grow into a very unpleasant and harsh aesthetic.”

Despite conflicting reviews, Forbes stated that the Cybertruck acquired 250,000 pre-bookings within a week of its launch and now has over one million reservations, indicating that it is popular.

Tim Healey’s op-ed also described the vehicle’s appearance as “a one-off Hot Wheels toy come to life.”

“I think the Cybertruck just won’t sell well, and Tesla will soon find itself working on a more conventional electric pickup,” Healey said.

Healey also wrote that he was aware of the number of reservations the truck has received, but ultimately argued that “reservations don’t translate into sales.”

After his initial response, Musk said in later tweets that Tesla is keeping with the same product design that it unveiled in 2019, making only “some small tweaks here and there to make it slightly better.”

He also mentioned that there are no door handles on the car, referencing an identification system the vehicle will use that is rumored to be powered by Samsung cameras that will recognize the owner.

Musk revealed to investors back in January that he expects production and delivery of the Cybertruck to happen in the next year or so. “If we get lucky,” Musk said in an earnings call with investors, “we’ll be able to do a few deliveries toward the end of this year, but I expect volume production to be in 2022.”