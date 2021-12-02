Elle claims that fur will be phased out of all magazines throughout the world.

Elle magazine, the first major publication to do so, stated on Thursday that it will never longer use fur in any of its editorial or advertising content worldwide.

The monthly lifestyle magazine, which was founded in France and is owned by Lagardere, is published in 45 different editions around the world.

With 100 million monthly web visitors, it has around 33 million readers from Mexico to Japan.

However, Valeria Bessolo Llopiz, the international director of Elle, told a two-day fashion industry conference in the United Kingdom starting on Thursday that fur was no longer acceptable.

“The existence of animal fur in our pages and on our digital medium no longer reflects our beliefs, nor does it reflect the values of our readers,” she stated.

Bessolo Llopiz told participants at The Business of Fashion Voices 2021 event in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, southern England, that “it is time for Elle to make a statement… opposing animal cruelty.”

Instead, she stated that the magazine wished to “raise animal welfare awareness” and “promote a more humane fashion business.”

Fur has already been removed from 13 of the magazine’s editions. Twenty more will begin dropping fur on January 1, 2022, with the remaining twenty following a year later.

According to Bessolo Llopiz of AFP, the move illustrates the shifting nature of customer demand.

“Fur is out of style,” she observed, pointing out that several businesses had gone “fur-free” years ago.

“We are in a new era, and Gen Z (those born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s), the golden target for fashion and luxury, has high expectations in terms of sustainability and ethics,” she continued.

PJ Smith, director of fashion policy for the Humane Society of the United States, praised Elle’s decision and predicted that other fashion magazines will follow suit.

He told the conference that “this news will drive positive change throughout the whole fashion industry and has the ability to save countless animals from a life of pain and a brutal death.”

“Fur advertisements belong in the back issues of old fashion magazines,” Elisa Allen, the UK director of animal rights group PETA, told AFP.

She applauded journals like British Vogue, InStyle USA, Cosmopolitan UK, and the recently created Vogue Scandinavia for refusing to publish fur on their editorial pages, and believes the trend will soon spread to advertising.

The decision comes as the fashion sector faces rising public pressure and pressure from animal rights campaigners to end the use of real fur on humane grounds.

Cities host smaller fashion weeks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.