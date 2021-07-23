Electric vehicle sales are surging throughout Europe.

Electric cars, which are critical for decreasing emissions and reaching climate change targets, have increased their market share in Europe, according to data released on Friday, as the continent prepares to phase out gasoline and diesel.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), which represents major automakers, battery electric vehicles more than doubled their percentage of new car sales in Europe in the second quarter.

In the three months from April to June, all-electric vehicles accounted for 7.5 percent of new automobile sales in Europe, compared to 3.5 percent the previous year.

In absolute terms, sales of battery electric vehicles in Europe more than tripled, reaching 210,298 vehicles.

The ACEA reported significant gains in the region’s top four markets, with sales in Spain and Germany more than quadrupling.

The data was released just a week after the European Commission published proposals for what amounts to an effective ban on new gasoline and diesel vehicle sales beginning in 2035.

It argues that such a move is required for Europe to fulfill its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by the middle of the century, as well as its commitments under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to curb global warming.

The ACEA also discovered that sales of various types of hybrid vehicles increased, which are considered as a transitional technology by some because they can lower pollution from normal gasoline or diesel vehicles.

“In the second quarter of 2021, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) had an even better quarter, with registrations soaring by 255.8% to 235,730 units,” according to the ACEA. This increased their market share to 8.4%.

Hybrids that cannot be recharged from a power source increased by more than thrice to 541,162 vehicles, remaining the most popular alternatively powered vehicle type with a 19.3% market share.

Meanwhile, despite the low number of vehicles sold in the second quarter of last year, when many European countries faced significant business limitations owing to the epidemic, registrations of new petrol and diesel vehicles grew.

However, both petrol and diesel suffered significant declines in market share, which measures the relative importance of current consumer choices.

Diesel’s market share fell from 29.4 percent to 20.4 percent.

Petrol, which still had a majority of sales with 51.9 percent market share in the second quarter of last year, witnessed a larger drop to 41.8 percent.

The data is being released at a time when a rising number of automakers are announcing their shift intentions.