Electric vehicle demand fuels a resurgence in lithium mining in the United Kingdom.

As the global auto industry ramps up manufacturing of electric vehicles, one British company hopes to profit from mining lithium, which is used to produce the rechargeable batteries that power them.

Jeremy Wrathall, a former investment banker, founded Cornish Lithium, a company based in Cornwall, southwest England, which just hosted the G7 conference, five years ago.

While it may be another four years before commercial manufacturing of the metal begins, Wrathall is confident that his gamble will pay off.

“In 2016, I began to consider the electric vehicle revolution and what it would entail for metal consumption, and I began to consider lithium,” he told AFP in an interview.

“I was simply wondering if lithium had been discovered in Cornwall by a friend of mine, and if that was a sort of unrecognized event in the UK.”

Lithium was discovered in Cornwall in 1864, and the region is famed for its historic copper and tin mining, which lasted for 4,000 years and stopped at the turn of the century.

“Of course, I’d like to see mining revived in Cornwall,” Wrathall insisted, “but this is a commercial project.”

“It isn’t a mission that motivates me to be emotional or romantic.”

Cornish Lithium is currently undergoing study to determine whether the metal can be manufactured commercially.

“The preliminary findings are promising. Wrathall, whose company has restored a former mine located away from the area’s attractive villages and beaches, said, “I’m delighted about it.”

The mining company wants to recover enough lithium from subsurface hot water to meet at least a “substantial part” of UK demand while still being environmentally friendly.

It is considering capturing heat from beneath to generate renewable energy, or geothermal energy, which might be utilized to recover lithium.

Cornwall, according to Wrathall, benefits from very clean water.

He explained, “It has a lot of lithium and very little of anything else.”

“When hunting for needles in a haystack, you want as little hay as possible and as much needle as possible, which is exactly what we have.”

From obtaining drilling rights from landowners to developing the technology to get lithium-containing water to the surface, the project has been far from straightforward.

In addition, British Lithium, which is trying to extract the metal from Cornwall’s granite, is a competitor.

By 2035, British demand for lithium is expected to exceed 75,000 tonnes, five years ahead of a restriction on the selling of lithium in the UK.