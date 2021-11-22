Electric car charging points will be required in new buildings in the United Kingdom.

As the country transitions away from high-polluting vehicles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that electric car chargers will be required for new buildings in England starting in 2022.

As part of his carbon-cutting efforts, Johnson, who recently hosted the COP26 climate change summit, informed business leaders that he will legislation to require charging outlets in new homes, supermarkets, and workplaces in England.

The new law will add 145,000 more charging stations per year and will apply to significant rehabilitation projects as well.

“We will mandate electric vehicle charging outlets in new residences and buildings,” Johnson said at the Confederation of Business Industry’s annual meeting (CBI).

As part of attempts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the action is a step toward prohibiting new sales of diesel and petrol cars in the UK starting in 2030.

Johnson wants the United Kingdom to lead worldwide efforts to shift to net zero emissions in order to aid the economy’s recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

“This is a watershed moment — we can’t keep on like this,” Johnson remarked. “Our economy must adapt to the green industrial revolution.”

“We need to put our huge investment in research and technology to good use, increase our productivity, and then get out of your way,” he says.

In the United Kingdom, there are around 25,000 charging stations.

However, according to the Competition and Markets Authority, more than ten times this amount will be required by 2030.