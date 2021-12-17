Eight people were killed in floods in Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to regional governor Omid Khoshnaw, eight people died in northern Iraq on Friday as a result of flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region.

Many people were caught off guard and drowned as violent storm floods flooded their homes before morning in a country suffering from severe drought.

“The floods began at 4:00 a.m. and have claimed the lives of eight people, including women and children,” he told AFP, citing “severe” devastation, particularly in a working-class neighbourhood in Arbil’s east.

He stated that four members of the civil defense team who had arrived to assist locals were hurt when their car was washed away.

“One of the eight persons who perished was struck by lightning, while the others drowned in their homes,” said Sarkawt Karach, a civil defense official.

He went on to say that many individuals had been forced to flee their houses.

“Missing person searches are underway,” Karach added, adding that the dead toll could yet rise.

An AFP reporter in Arbil witnessed torrents of filthy water flooding down highways. Storm floods washed away buses, lorries, and tankers, with some toppling onto their sides.

Khoshnaw urged citizens to stay at home unless absolutely essential, saying that more rain was on the way, raising worries of additional flooding.

Iraq has been battered by a series of severe weather occurrences.

It has had to deal with scorching heat and frequent droughts in recent years, but it has also had to deal with devastating floods, which are exacerbated when torrential rain falls on the sun-baked land.

Because of the hard terrain, which is exacerbated by the lack of flora, the earth does not absorb water as rapidly as it should, resulting in flash floods when storms strike.

Climate change, according to scientists, intensifies extreme weather, such as droughts and the possibility for greater rainstorm intensity.

Experts have warned that in war-torn Iraq, record low rainfall, exacerbated by climate change, is risking social and economic calamity.

According to Samah Hadid of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), the consequences of poor rainfall have been worsened by dropping water levels on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers as a result of dam-building in neighboring Turkey and Iran.

Due to the severity of the drought, many farming families have been compelled to abandon their property and seek work in cities.

According to a survey released on Thursday by the National Research Council, half of the families living in drought-stricken parts of Iraq require humanitarian food assistance.