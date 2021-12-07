Effects of the Pandemic in the United States: A study found that Americans, particularly women, saw a rise in blood pressure in 2020.

According to a study published Monday in the medical journal Circulation, blood pressure in Americans rose during the pandemic in 2020. The rise in blood pressure was greater in women than in men.

Researchers looked examined data from 464,585 people who had their blood pressure taken between 2018 and 2020. Participants’ blood pressure increased from April to December in 2020, compared to the same time in 2019. Twenty-seven percent had a significant increase in blood pressure.

According to the study, “Reasons for pandemic-associated [blood pressure]elevations are likely multifactorial, and while weight gain was not a factor, other… reasons could include increased alcohol consumption, less physical activity, emotional stress, and less ongoing medical care (including medication adherence).”

“An increase in systolic [blood pressure]among US adults during the COVID-19 pandemic could suggest a potential increase in incident cardiovascular disease mortality,” according to the study.

Women had greater blood pressure than males, according to the study, maybe due to the added stress of unpaid labor, which women undertake more of than men.

“The discovery of higher [blood pressure]elevations in women compared to men gives more evidence of the disproportionate burden that pandemics impose on women,” the study concluded.

Younger Americans have been affected by the pandemic. According to a survey issued Monday by MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, COVID-19-related issues are a key source of stress for 35% of Americans aged 13 to 56.

High blood pressure has long been a major public health concern in the United States, affecting over half of all adults and potentially leading to heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 659,041 deaths from heart disease in 2019. It is the leading cause of death in the United States.