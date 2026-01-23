EE’s Refurbished Phone Plans Face Competition from Cheaper Deals

EE has unveiled an innovative way for customers to get their hands on Apple and Samsung phones for a fraction of the usual cost. The provider is now offering refurbished phone plans, starting at £31 per month, which includes popular models such as the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S24. These plans allow customers to spread the cost of their phones, with a refurbished iPhone 14 priced at £283.75 on Amazon.

Students can take advantage of a special deal, receiving 40% off their airtime with the refurbished Flex Pay plan, saving up to £12 each month. While the new initiative provides a more affordable alternative to new phones, the refurbished models offered by EE may not be the best value when compared to some competing offers. In fact, some rival retailers offer newer phones for less, making them an attractive option for cost-conscious buyers.

Cheaper Alternatives Available

For example, Sky Mobile customers can get a brand-new iPhone 16 for just £21 per month. This deal includes a caveat of only 100MB of data, but even with an additional 50GB data SIM at £10, the total cost comes out to just £41 per month. This is only slightly higher than EE’s refurbished iPhone 14 deal, priced at £37.29, and it includes a much newer model.

Sky’s offering also comes with double the data compared to EE’s 25GB Essentials plan, and for an extra £4 per month, Sky customers can opt for the new iPhone 17. This deal offers a better value, as it comes with more data and a newer device. Similarly, Samsung users can take advantage of a deal from Mobiles.co.uk, offering the Galaxy S25 for £24.99 per month, with £29 upfront. This contract includes a generous 100GB of data, with no additional add-ons required. Plus, Samsung customers can claim £180 cashback in the form of a virtual card, which can be used in the Samsung wallet.

When it comes to long-term savings, Mobiles.co.uk’s contract stands out as the more affordable choice, with a total cost of £673.76 over 36 months. This is significantly cheaper than purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S25 outright for £799. Even with price hikes scheduled for April 2026 and 2027, this deal remains competitive.

Vodafone Joins the Race

For those considering refurbished options, Vodafone offers a competitive deal as well, with an iPhone 14 for £33.50 per month, including 5GB of data and £10 upfront. However, EE still boasts the largest and fastest mobile network in the UK, providing superfast connections in more locations than its rivals, which may be worth considering for those who prioritize network coverage.

As with any mobile contract, it’s crucial to check coverage availability in your area before committing to a deal. While EE’s refurbished phone plans may seem pricier than some alternatives, the wider network coverage could justify the added cost for certain users.