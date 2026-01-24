EE Drops iPhone 17 Pro Price to Record Low, Rivaling Sky Mobile

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series has seen a significant price cut just months after its release, with the iPhone 17 Pro now available at a record low price through EE. In a bold move, the telecommunications giant has slashed the cost of the device by £192, offering it at its ‘best ever price’ during the January sales.

EE vs Sky Mobile: Competing Deals

EE’s deal allows customers to secure the iPhone 17 Pro for just £32.29 per month on its 150GB Essentials tariff, which has also been reduced from £37 to £29 per month, marking a substantial savings of £192 over a 24-month period. While the total cost per month rises to £61.29, customers can also pay £30 upfront. An added bonus includes up to £480 in trade-in value when customers exchange their old devices.

However, this comes with a caveat: EE’s contracts are subject to annual price increases. For example, the £29 airtime plan will rise to £31.50 in April 2026, then to £34 by April 2027. Additionally, for those seeking extras like unlimited data, EE offers its “Unlimited All Rounder” tariff, priced £13 higher per month.

Meanwhile, Sky Mobile is offering its own iPhone 17 Pro deal. For £34 per month with £12 upfront, customers can also get the device, but this plan includes a limited 100MB data allowance. Heavier data users may need to upgrade to Sky’s other data plans, ranging from 1GB for £5 to unlimited for £22.

iPhone 17 Pro: A Powerful Upgrade

The iPhone 17 Pro, which boasts a 6.3-inch display, A19 Pro chip, 48MP camera, and impressive battery life, is currently priced at £1,099 at most retailers like Amazon and Argos. The device has been praised for its major improvements over previous models, particularly the enhanced performance and longer battery life. Technology editor David Snelling, who reviewed the device, lauded its processing power, noting that the A19 Pro chip is around 50 percent faster than its predecessor, the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 17 Pro is its trio of 48MP cameras, offering main, telephoto, and ultra-wide lenses, providing top-tier photography capabilities. The device also boasts a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and improved anti-reflection for outdoor viewing, making it an attractive option for users who prioritize multimedia experiences. While Snelling praised the performance, he noted that the £1,099 starting price is £300 higher than the iPhone 17, which has also received significant upgrades this year.

For those seeking a more compact alternative, Apple’s iPhone Air offers a slimmer option, although it too comes at a higher price point compared to earlier models.