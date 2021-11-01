Ecuador proposes a debt swap in order to expand the Galapagos Islands.

Ecuador proposed on Monday to expand the Galapagos wildlife reserve, which is known for its giant tortoises, by 60,000 square kilometers and fund it through a debt swap.

At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, President Guillermo Lasso announced the decision.

The Galapagos Islands, a 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) archipelago off the coast of Ecuador, are named after the giant tortoises that reside there.

Charles Darwin, a British geologist and naturalist, made his discoveries on evolution on the islands, which made him renowned.

They have the world’s second-largest marine reserve, covering 130,000 square kilometers (50,200 square miles), and are home to over 2,900 marine species. It has been designated as a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site.

Lasso announced on Monday that the marine reserve established in 1998 would be expanded by 60,000 square kilometers.

It would be expanded northward to reach the Cocos Ridge, and it would include bans on both industrial and subsistence fishing in some regions.

According to Lasso, the move should be paid by a “debt-for-conservation swap.”

In such deals, a portion of a developing country’s debt is forgiven in exchange for local investment in conservation projects.

Ecuador is in the midst of an economic downturn exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, with external debt totaling about $46 billion, or 45 percent of GDP.

Protests against rising fuel costs have erupted in the 17.7 million-strong country, as the government reduces subsidies as mandated by the International Monetary Fund to reduce spending in exchange for loans.

“We think that this will be the greatest price ever paid for a debt swap anywhere in the world,” the president stated.

“We will assess each suggestion with great attention in order to optimize the conservation effects,” Lasso stated.

According to Ecuador’s national bank, other countries, such as England, Spain, and the United States, are owing 15.6 percent of the country’s debt.

Protected areas, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, are critical in climate change mitigation because they restrict planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions while also insulating communities from the harshest effects.