EcoHealth Alliance’s Wuhan Lab Coronavirus Data is being demanded by scientists.

Scientists have urged the EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) to provide its coronavirus research data, amid a disagreement about whether COVID originated in a lab.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which is based in the city where the initial COVID cases were recorded, has collaborated with the US-based institution for years on bat virus research.

EHA was instructed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to send over any unpublished coronavirus research data it had last week. EHA was accused by the US medical research organization of failing to submit studies showing that a modified bat coronavirus caused mice sicker than a regular form. The NIH stated that failing to notify this promptly would be in violation of the terms of the grant it had provided EHA.

Peter Daszak, the president of EHA, denied any misconduct in a letter seen by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday and published on Thursday. Daszak said the organization provided the mouse data to the NIH in 2018 as part of its Year 4 report. He stated that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) did not express any concerns at the time.

Daszak acknowledged that EHA had delivered unpublished coronavirus research data to the NIH this week, including virus sequencing data and “additional analysis,” as requested. These analyses, he claimed, were in the process of being made public after peer review.

The EHA president told The Wall Street Journal that the organization plans to “have all of the work we conducted in China made public as quickly as humanly possible” through peer-reviewed articles.

Scientists, on the other hand, have chastised EHA for putting its coronavirus research analysis through peer review before making it public, and have requested more transparency from both the agency and the National Institutes of Health.

“‘As soon as humanly feasible’ is not a timeframe,” tweeted Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, in reaction to the letter. There’s no reason why sequencing data from bat coronaviruses collected in the field should be kept secret until peer review is finished.

“The entire s***show is the product of EHA and NIH both refusing to release data generated with taxpayer money.”

