Eastern China is drenched by Typhoon In-Fa.

As Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in eastern China on Sunday, it toppled trees and drenched towns in knee-deep water, but there were no reports of severe damage.

According to the China Meteorological Administration, sea, air, and rail transportation had been shut down throughout a swath of the coast focused on the major shipping port of Ningbo, where the weakening typhoon slammed ashore around midday with winds of up to 38 metres per second.

Residents in some neighborhoods swam through floodwaters, while merchants set up sandbags in front of their establishments to block out water, while response teams in Ningbo cleaned fallen trees in the city center.

The storm came while Henan, China’s central province, was still cleaning up after a year’s worth of rain fell in only three days last week.

The death toll from the unusual floods in Henan was raised to 63 on Sunday, according to government officials.

The effects of In-Fa were also felt in Shanghai, China’s largest city, on Sunday, with powerful gusts of wind and continuous but not heavy rain.

All inbound and outward flights, as well as dozens of scheduled trains, were canceled for the city’s two international airports on Sunday, while activity at Shanghai and Ningbo ports – two of the world’s largest – was also halted.

The authorities declared that the suspension of railway services in and out of Shanghai would be extended until Monday at noon.

Some public attractions in Shanghai and other cities were also closed, including Shanghai Disneyland, and citizens were advised to stay indoors.

After landfall, In-Fa would weaken but continue to linger over a large area of eastern China for days, ringing itself out and bringing heavy rain, possibly to places still recuperating from last week’s flooding, according to the meteorological administration.

On Sunday, the administration stated, “It is vital to be extremely attentive and prevent tragedies that may be triggered by extreme heavy rains.”

For millennia, China has seen yearly summer flooding and typhoon season, but record rainfall in Henan this week has spurred questions about how towns might better prepare for unexpected weather events, which scientists say are occurring with greater frequency and intensity owing to climate change.

The Henan floods impacted millions of people, trapping some for days without food or water, and causing billions of dollars in economic losses.