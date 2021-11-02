Early Black Friday Tech Deals at Walmart: The Best Offers on Everything from the iPhone 12 to Chromebooks

Early Black Friday offers are already available at several American retailers, with Walmart hosting its first major event in the coming days.

The upcoming sale, which will be exclusively focused on electronic items and toys, will begin on November 3rd. During this online event, you’ll be able to save a lot of money on things like TVs, Chromebooks, iPhones, and even vacuum cleaners. The bargains in question will be available on Walmart’s website from 7 p.m. ET (or 3 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus subscribers) through November 7.

On Friday, November 5, right in the heart of the event, retail sales will commence. This means you’ll be able to go visit a nearby retailer to view what they have to offer.

The Washington Newsday has put together a checklist to help you find the greatest prices from Walmart’s early Black Friday event.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 costs $87.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the best web browsing options for individuals on a budget, especially if you’re a student. It boasts a bright 11.6-inch display, a long battery life of 12.5 hours, and is extremely light (making it ideal for travel and working on the go).

From November 3 through November 7, Walmart will sell the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $87, a discount from its regular price of $136.

HP Chromebook X360 ($179.00)

In keeping with the Chromebook theme, the HP X360 will be available for pre-Black Friday sale at a significantly reduced price. This Chromebook features an HD touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, and a convertible design (with a 360-degree hinge) that allows you to use it as a tablet.

The HP X360 will be available for $179 during the November 3 event, a savings of $120.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($59) are a pair of wireless headphones from Samsung.

Our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2021 includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The audio gadgets were commended for their revolutionary AmbientAware2 function, which lets you stay aware of your surroundings while listening to podcasts or listening to music.

You will be able to do so if this optional parameter is enabled. This is a condensed version of the information.