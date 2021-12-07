‘Each Candidate Has The Right Stuff,’ NASA Says of the 2021 Astronaut Class.

NASA has whittled the list down to ten new astronaut hopefuls after a huge search garnered 12,000 applications.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson unveiled the ten members of the 2021 astronaut class at an event on Monday, according to NASA. With the addition of the additional applicants, the agency has now chosen 360 astronauts since the Mercury Seven were chosen in 1959, paving the path for future human spaceflight.

According to the news release, Nelson added, “Today we welcome ten new explorers, ten members of the Artemis generation, NASA’s 2021 astronaut candidate class.” “Each candidate has ‘the right stuff’ on their own, but collectively, they symbolize our country’s creed: E pluribus unum — out of many, one.” U.S. citizens from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands were invited to apply. A master’s degree in a STEM discipline emphasizing science, technology, math, or engineering, and at least three years of experience or 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time were among the qualifications.

According to NASA, the new astronaut class “represents America’s diversity” and demonstrates the numerous various career pathways that can lead to a career as an astronaut. Nichole Ayers, 32, a major in the United States Air Force and a Colorado native who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a minor in Russian, is one of the 2021 astronaut class participants. She is a combat aviator who, according to NASA, led the first all-female F-22 formation in battle in 2019.

Anil Menon, a lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force and SpaceX’s first flight surgeon, is also on the list. He is an emergency medicine physician who was one of the first to attend to the earthquakes in Haiti in 2010 and Nepal in 2015.

Marcos Berros of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, is a “distinguished pilot” who has flown over 110 combat missions; Christina Birch of Gilbert, Arizona, has a doctorate in biological engineering from MIT and is a “decorated track cyclist” on the US National team; and Deniz Burnham of Wasilla, Alaska, is a lieutenant in the US Navy and was once an intern at NASA’s Ames Research Center. Burnham has previously worked in the energy industry as a “experienced leader.”

