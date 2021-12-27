E.O. Wilson, dubbed the “modern-day Darwin,” died at the age of 92.

Edward O. Wilson, a trailblazing American scientist, lecturer, and author whose work on insects and demand for environmental protection won him the moniker “Darwin’s natural heir,” has died at the age of 92.

Wilson was an award-winning biologist and lifelong Harvard University research professor who was widely regarded as the world’s leading specialist on ants and their behavior. His death was confirmed by his foundation on Monday.

Early in his career as an entomologist, he widened his horizons significantly, researching not only insects but also the social interactions of birds, mammals, and humans, and he effectively — and controversially — developed the area of sociobiology.

He wrote hundreds of scholarly papers and more than 30 books, including two Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction works, “On Human Nature” in 1978 and “The Ants” in 1990.

Paula Ehrlich, president of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation and co-founder of the Half-Earth Project, remarked, “Ed’s holy grail was the simple delight of the quest of knowledge.”

“A tireless composer of ideas, his brave scientific concentration and poetic eloquence revolutionized our understanding of ourselves and our planet.”

“His biggest wish was for kids all across the world to share his enthusiasm for discovery as the ultimate scientific foundation for our planet’s future care.”

Wilson, who died on Sunday in Massachusetts, was known for his contributions to world conservation and served on the boards of numerous scientific and conservation organizations.

His work mapping the social behavior of ants and proving their colonies communicate through a system of chemicals known today as pheromones was described by Time magazine two decades ago as “one of the great careers in twentieth-century science,” as it highlighted his work mapping the social behavior of ants and proving their colonies communicate through a system of chemicals known today as pheromones.

His pioneering work, however, was not without controversy. He spelled forth his theory of animal behavior in large part of his 1975 book “Sociobiology,” which received strong accolades from colleagues.

Wilson raised a stir in the final chapter by claiming that human behavior is primarily genetically determined, and that humans develop a predisposition to issues like gender division of work, tribalism, male dominance, and parental-child attachment.

His great reputation as a beloved naturalist, however, remained unblemished.

Steven Pinker, a Harvard cognitive scientist, expressed sadness over the passing of his colleague, whom he described as “a remarkable scientist.”

“We disagreed on certain issues, but that didn’t stop him from being generous and willing to engage,” Pinker wrote on Twitter.

Wilson continued to speak out on the importance of environmental stewardship in later years, warning of the dangers of doing so. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.