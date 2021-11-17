E-buggies Horse Carts are being phased out of Jordan’s Petra.

Horses and mules have long carried tourist carriages through Jordan’s ancient city of Petra, but animal rights concerns are driving a drive to phase out the use of horses and mules in favor of electric vehicles.

Visitors can now ride in a small fleet of ten rechargeable e-carts along the rose-colored Siq, or ravine, that leads to the Nabatean capital, which dates back to the first century BC.

According to Suleiman Farajat, head of the Petra Development and Tourism Regional Authority, “there is no pollution or smoke,” and the shift has “reduced incidences of animal cruelty.”

Because “occasionally the carriage wheels impacted the sides of the Siq… the horse manure generated a terrible smell in the location, and cleaning it was not easy,” golf buggy-style vehicles have less impact.

“For the tourists, the horses, and us, it was a terrible experience,” Farajat added.

PETA, an animal rights organization that had previously criticized the usage of the frequently emaciated and overworked draft horses, has hailed the effort as a “important first step toward protecting working animals.”

The group praised the “game-changing cars” and expressed its desire to collaborate with officials “towards the day when Petra will exclusively have animal-free transportation.”

For the time being, the Petra authorities said some of the horses would be kept “to protect the nature of the location, as it is a world heritage site.”

The alteration, on the other hand, has been praised for making the UNESCO World Heritage Site significantly more accessible to elderly and disabled visitors.

Rudy, a wheelchair-bound Austrian visitor, said he had frequently postponed a visit due of the Covid-19 outbreak but was now “extremely glad” to have completed the trip.

“Disabled people, as well as people who have trouble walking great distances, now have the opportunity to see this beautiful area.”

“It seems a little bit out of character to have these in such a beautiful environment,” said Angie, a 60-year-old American tourist. But it was lovely to return in an electric cart at our age.” Jordan’s tourism industry is recuperating from the impact of Covid-19, which accounted for more than 10% of the country’s GDP previously. Revenues dropped from $5.8 billion in 2019 to $1 billion last year due to the epidemic.

Hundreds of households rely on Petra, Jordan’s most recognized tourist attraction.

The horse owners’ group approved the decision to replace 12 horse-drawn carriages with ten e-carts.

Jordanians pay 25 dinars ($35) and foreign tourists pay 25 dinars ($35). The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.