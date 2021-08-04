Dying galaxies emit gases that come back to slow their aging, according to a new study.

Scientists have discovered a galaxy that appears to be recycling ejected gases to slow down its demise.

Researchers had only witnessed the event in simulations up until now, but after observing the spiral galaxy NGC 4921, they may finally have proof that it actually occurs.

The researchers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observatory in Chile to make the observations, and their findings will be published in The Astrophysical Journal. William Cramer, an astronomer at Arizona State University, is the lead author.

When a galaxy travels through space, it is subjected to a phenomena known as ram pressure stripping, in which gas is sucked out of it by a cosmic wind that exists between it and other galaxies.

Galaxies use this gas to generate new stars, so when they lose enough of it, they starve and run out of the fuel they require to be active.

However, in order for this gas to escape the galaxy completely, it must reach a specific speed; otherwise, it will re-accrete back into the galaxy from whence it came.

Scientists studying NGC 4921 discovered many clouds of molecular gas that looked to be falling back towards the galaxy’s main gas ring.

“Simulations have long indicated that some gas extracted from the galaxy disk will fall back during ram pressure stripping,” according to a pre-print version of the paper.

“This could be the first observable evidence of gas re-accretion in a ram pressure depleted galaxy,” says the team.

In a statement, Jeff Kenney, an astronomer at Yale University and co-author of the work, stated that understanding ram pressure stripping is vital for scientists who want to forecast how long it will take for a galaxy to stop generating new stars and die.

“You’re going to overpredict the quenching of the stars if you don’t know that gas may fall back into the galaxy and continue to recycle and generate new stars,” he said.

The biggest spiral galaxy in the Coma Cluster, which contains over 1,000 galaxies, is NGC 4921. It is around 320 million light-years from Earth.

According to NASA, NGC 4921 has been dubbed "anemic"—a medical term for a star with a low number of stars.