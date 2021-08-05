During the ‘worst heatwave since 1987,’ Greece battles fires.

On Monday, firefighters were battling two huge wildfires in Greece, which was experiencing its worst temperature in more than three decades, according to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Over the weekend, fires raged in Turkey, Spain, and Italy, with scientists warning that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of such blazes.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, which cited EU satellite pictures, a fire that broke out on Saturday in the city of Patras, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Athens, has burned almost 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) of pine and olive trees.

Authorities were also hurrying to help personnel combating a fire on the Greek island of Rhodes, which is close to Turkey.

“We are in the midst of the greatest heatwave since 1987,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated, adding that authorities are doing “everything possible” to address the issue.

He cautioned that the harsh heat was putting a burden on the power network after meeting with electrical providers, and urged Greeks to minimize their use in the early afternoon and at night.

According to Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, there were 1,584 fires in Greece in July, compared to 953 in 2019, and 116 new fires in the last 24 hours.

He told Star TV, “We are no longer talking about climate change; we are talking about a climate threat.”

The fire in Patras was still burning on Monday, according to the country’s weather office, according to the ANA news agency.

Temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) are expected in nearby places, bringing new threats to land already parched by the heatwave.

Five villages and a seaside town have been evacuated, and eight people have been taken to the hospital with burns and respiratory difficulties.

After more firemen and resources were dispatched overnight, officials were optimistic that a fire on the island of Rhodes, near the Turkish shore, would be put out.

In a statement, South Aegean Governor George Hatzimarkos remarked, “Dawn finds Rhodes substantially better than the day before.”

He went on to say that the fire’s fronts were receding and that it was “nearly under control.”

On Monday morning, more than 100 firefighters were dispatched to Rhodes, aided by 20 vehicles, three planes, and six helicopters, according to officials.

Later in the day, dozens more firefighters and 14 trucks were expected to arrive from Athens.

Firefighters evacuated a renowned hiking and tourism destination on the island known as “the Valley of the Butterflies.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.