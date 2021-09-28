During the pandemic, Shetland Ponies are in high demand.

Small horses – the Shetland pony – have been reared in the far north of Scotland and the United Kingdom for hundreds of years.

The animals, which are called for the harsh northern island in the North Sea, have long attracted interest because to their unusual shape, size, and coarse fur.

However, during the coronavirus pandemic, their value skyrocketed, raising optimism for another record-breaking year as the islands’ annual sale approaches.

Sheena Anderson, chair of the Pony Breeders of Shetland Association, told AFP that people had more money because they couldn’t go on vacation because they were stuck at home. “A pony is a very wonderful way to spend your time,” she said.

While demand for Shetland ponies has fluctuated over the last year, prices for one of the little horses in 2020 hit new highs of more than?3,000 ($4,100, 3,500 euros).

They’ve sold for as cheap as a few hundred pounds each in difficult times – and occasionally even less.

Breeders are salivating at the prospect of the impending online auction on October 1st, which has been held for the past few years.

Shetland ponies are less expensive and easier to care for than larger horses, according to Anderson.

They’re also “attractive,” she continued, in addition to being “quite strong for their stature.”

This year, the breeder plans to sell two of the ponies.

She stated that the animals must have a specific appearance in addition to having powerful legs and a decent “tail, top line, and movement.”

“It’s like a beauty pageant,” Anderson remarked as he stroked Dester, a tiny beige specimen who stood only one metre (3.3 feet) tall.

Breeders expect strong demand this year, thanks to the online sale, which has opened up the market to purchasers from all around the world.

“We’ve already got inquiry from folks in Germany and Norway,” Anderson said, adding that purchasers from Russia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates have all expressed interest in the ponies.

Pony breeders – who number around 100 on Shetland – sometimes struggle to earn a living, as prices remain low compared to their larger counterparts.

“It’s a pastime for me.” I don’t make any money from it,” Anderson, a nurse by profession, said, adding that breeding is better controlled, organized, and profitable in other nations, such as the Netherlands.

The tranquil Shetland ponies, according to the head of the breeders’ association, are an important element of the distant islands’ culture and character.

Horses can be seen everywhere, grazing on windswept ridges. Brief News from Washington Newsday.