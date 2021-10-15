During the October Bull Run, Bitcoin Price Breaks Through $60,000 for the First Time Since April.

Bitcoin has surpassed $60,000 for the first time since April, after steadily growing in price during October.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the world’s largest cryptocurrency reached a high of $60,316 on Friday and has held around the $60,000 mark throughout the morning.

Bitcoin was worth $60,045 at 10:10 a.m., bringing its market capitalization—the total value of every bitcoin in circulation—to $1.13 trillion.

According to CoinMarketCap, the digital currency is not far from its all-time high of $64,863, which it reached in April of this year.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are known for their wild price swings, and experts have previously cautioned The Washington Newsday of the dangers of trading them.

Bitcoin’s value plunged earlier this year, from over $59,000 in early May to around $35,000 in the same month. It plummeted below $30,000 at one point in July, but prices began to recover after that.

It’s unclear why the price has risen recently, but Bloomberg and CNBC have claimed that the first bitcoin futures exchange trading fund (ETF) could begin trading on Tuesday next week.

An ETF is a type of mutual fund that tracks the performance of a number of different assets, such as stocks or currencies. An ETF can be traded in the same way that a stock can.

According to finance website NerdWallet, the benefit of an ETF is that it is easy to trade like stocks while also providing diversity.

Bitcoin futures, on the other hand, are contracts that obligate the buyer to acquire the currency at a specified time in the future. They are essentially a method of speculating on the price of a cryptocurrency in the future.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission may still object to the bitcoin futures ETF until midnight on Monday, according to CNBC, though others believe this is improbable. The new ETF is being viewed as a step toward greater adoption of the cryptocurrency industry.

Meanwhile, Texas senator Ted Cruz gave bitcoin some indirect support last Friday at the Texas Blockchain Summit, where he floated the notion of employing bitcoin mining in the state to make use of energy supplied by oil and gas.

