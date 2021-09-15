During Hurricane Nicholas, an alligator causes a traffic jam in Texas and smashes the door to the rescue center.

On Tuesday, an alligator capture team from Texas recovered a 10-foot alligator that was impeding interstate traffic. After being rescued, the reptile continued to wreck havoc, tearing down a door at the rescue center.

After the alligator forced traffic to back up on Interstate 10 from Major Drive to College Street in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office phoned Gator Country Adventure Park animal rescues around 4 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, the team said in a Facebook post.

“4 a.m. wake-up call from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office,” the team, which includes owners Gary and Shannon Saurage, wrote in the post. ‘Gary, there’s a 10-foot alligator on I-10 near a major highway.’ Traffic is backed up all the way to college at [sic].’”

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Nicholas dumped torrential rainfall across the state, posing a risk of flooding. The team has given the rescued alligator the name “Major Nicholas” in recognition of the storm it found itself in, according to a Facebook update.

According to KHOU, the alligator was rescued and moved to Gator Country. According to Gator Country’s website, the park currently houses 450 alligators, crocodiles, and other reptiles, the majority of which were rescued, donated, or abandoned. Gator Country is now the only center in Texas for nuisance alligators, according to the website.

Major Nicholas had torn down a door at the facility, according to a Facebook update from the team posted at 9 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, five hours after the rescue.

The alligator’s namesake made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane northeast of Matagorda Bay, Texas, at 12:30 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, according to Weather.com. It was reduced to a tropical storm three hours later. Many regions, including Louisiana and Texas, have experienced tremendous rainfall and floods as a result of the storm.

According to a report from 12 News Now, Gator Country Adventure Park was hit hard by flooding and was taking extra precautions. In 2019, significant flooding at the facility led the alligators to be pushed out of their enclosures by precipitation, according to a video report.