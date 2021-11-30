During his visit to Greece, Pope Francis seeks to strengthen Orthodox ties.

Pope Francis will visit Athens on Saturday, twenty years after the last papal visit prompted monk demonstrations. He hopes to restore historically tense relations between the Roman Catholic and Greek Orthodox Churches.

Francis previously visited the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016, but his visit to Athens, which will include a mass and discussions with Archbishop Ieronymos, Greece’s top cleric, is the first by a pope since John Paul II in May 2001.

Since the schism of 1054 between Rome and Constantinople, today’s Istanbul, which was the capital of the Byzantine Empire at the time, the Orthodox Church has been divided from the Catholic Church.

Hardliners in Greece continue to blame the pope for the division and the 1204 siege of Constantinople by the Fourth Crusade.

“Welcoming a pope to Athens may appear to be a paradox… because there has always been anti-papist attitude in Greece,” said Archbishop Theodore Kodidis of Athens to AFP.

He did say, however, that the fact that most sides agreed to the visit was a “symbol of hope and development.”

He went on to say that it would be a “time of solidarity” for Greece’s Catholic population, which accounts for about 1% of the faithful, or slightly more if newly arriving refugees are included.

Hundreds of monks protested John Paul II’s arrival in 2001, tolling bells and flying black flags in their monasteries.

“It was a totally different situation twenty years ago, when a pope visited Greece for the first time. There was a lot more hesitancy and opposition “According to Kodidis.

“There are some unfriendly voices today, but they are extremely minor,” he said, adding that the “Orthodox hierarchy in Greece will greet (the pope) with care and attention.”

The head of the Jesuit Catholic community in Greece, Pierre Salembier, recognized that things have changed.

“The context in which the pope’s reception is being planned is better than it was for John Paul II, when the press was critical and all the anti-Catholic stereotypes were prevalent,” he said.

John Paul II broke the ice by praying on a hill near Athens where Saint Paul preached about 2,000 years ago, and asking Orthodox people to pardon the Roman Catholic Church’s faults.

The pope was accompanied by Archbishop Ieronymos and Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, the world’s Orthodox Christian leader, during his visit to Lesbos in 2016 — a vital entrance point into Europe for refugees and asylum seekers for many years.

Director of the Hyacinthe Destivelle. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.