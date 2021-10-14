During COVID-19, extroverts were ‘burdened’ by the work-from-home setup: research.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, researchers discovered that extroverted and conscientious employees struggled more with the work-from-home arrangement. People with these personality qualities have “declining” outcomes over time.

Many employees had to adjust to the unexpected transition from in-person to work-from-home or remote working due to the coronavirus pandemic. Working from home has already been shown to have both benefits and drawbacks, according to a press release from Tilburg University. For example, it gave people more flexibility but simultaneously removing social contact with coworkers. It also created issues in terms of “reconciling job and family.” Tilburg researchers looked at the association between different personality types and “within-person variations in five work outcomes” during the first wave of the epidemic, when the changeover occurred, for their study, which was published in Social Personality Psychological Science. Self-reported performance, engagement, job satisfaction, burnout, and plans to leave are all included.

The researchers studied individuals who were forced to work from home from May to August 2020 and discovered that those with high scores in the personality qualities of conscientiousness and extroversion were actually more “burdened” by the arrangement, reporting less satisfaction and productivity.

“Traditionally linked with positive results, extroversion and conscientiousness were related with decreasing outcomes over time,” the researchers stated. “Extroverted and conscientious employees became less productive, engaged, and satisfied with their jobs, and extroverted people reported more burnout.” In fact, even while those with these personality qualities had superior results at the start of the trial, they had already lost their “advantages” by the end. Those who scored low in these personality qualities, on the other hand, improved in these same outcomes during the same time period.

“Extrovertism and conscientiousness are related with a variety of advantages at work in normal conditions. However, our findings show that these benefits vanish over time as a result of a forced (pandemic-related) shift to remote labor “The study’s authors stated.

Because sociability is one of the "basic elements" of extroversion, lacking the social contact they usually had was a "significant downside" of having to work from home, according to the researchers. Introverts, on the other hand, have been proven to be "more productive in situations that inhibit social connections" in research conducted before the pandemic. When it comes to conscientiousness, those who are conscientious have a strong desire for order.