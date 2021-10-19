During a hike in Ohio State Park, a woman is killed when a tree branch falls on her.

The woman, Shelley Miller, a 57-year-old Columbus resident, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday. At the time, she was trekking through Mohican State Park.

Miller was on the Hemlock Gorge Trail, a 7.5-mile route that follows the Clear Fork tributary of the Mohican River, hugging its north bank, according to the Ashland Times Gazette.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ashland County Coroner’s Office were also present at the incident. Miller was identified by the coroner’s office on Monday.

The event is being investigated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Miller is believed to have been struck by a falling branch on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. local time.

Hikers are asked to “stay on established routes and obey park safety recommendations,” according to a statement published by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

A swarm of tornadoes rocked various sections of Ohio over the weekend, one of which had wind speeds of 115 miles per hour and ripped the roof off a home, however it’s unclear if the bad weather played a factor in Miller’s death at this time.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has been contacted by the Washington Newsday, and this article will be updated once they answer.

Such occurrences are uncommon. According to a 2009 analysis, 407 persons died in the United States through “wind-related tree collapses” between 1995 and 2007, at a rate of 31 per year.

165 were produced by thunderstorm winds, 143 by non-convective high winds, 57 by tropical cyclones, 28 by tornadoes, and 14 by heavy snow or ice buildup.

Rochelle Hager, a TikTok star with more than 120,000 followers and 1.2 million likes, died in March at the age of 31 after a tree limb fell on her automobile during severe winds.

The driver’s side of Hager’s automobile had been crushed by the branch, according to a photo published by the Farmington Police Department shortly after the event.

Kenneth Charles, the police chief, called the occurrence as "really.