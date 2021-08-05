During a heat wave, Turkey and Greece are reeling from raging wildfires.

As a record heatwave wreaked havoc throughout Europe’s southeast, Turkish coastguards evacuated hundreds of villagers from a burning power plant on Thursday, as Greek firefighters battled a major inferno near the ancient Olympic site.

Officials and experts have linked increasingly frequent and intense weather events caused by climate change to the calamities that the two regional rivals have unified against this week.

Since the wildfires started last week, eight people have died and hundreds have been hospitalized across Turkey’s southern shores.

The fires in Greece this week briefly shut down the main route leading to Athens, and there were alarming fires at Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, which is typically filled with tourists, and on the island of Evia.

Greece stationed a sizable army near Olympia to preserve archeological sites associated with the ancient Olympic Games.

“We’re in the midst of a titanic battle!” Nikos Hardalias, the Greek deputy minister of civil protection, stated.

The biggest shock occurred when winds whipped up a flash fire that engulfed the grounds of a Turkish power station on the Aegean coast that was storing thousands of tonnes of coal.

As blazing orange flames tore over the surrounding hills, an AFP team observed firefighters and police fleeing the 35-year-old Kemerkoy facility in the Aegean region of Mugla.

Hundreds of residents swarmed onto coastguard speedboats at the adjacent port of Oren, many carrying little bags of items seized from their abandoned houses as the evacuation call sounded.

The regional authority stated that the strategic facility had been cleared of “all explosive chemicals” and other hazardous materials.

“However, the fire has the potential to spread to the thousands of tonnes of coal inside,” regional mayor Osman Gurun told reporters.

Even when thousands of others were shuttled out by automobile or boats speeding down the Aegean Sea, a few senior villagers in Oren refused to leave the disaster-stricken region.

“At our age, where do you want us to go?” Hulusi Kinic, 79, was the one who asked.

“This is where we reside. This is where we call home. Our last resort was to jump into the water (in the event of an explosion), but thank God that did not occur.”

According to the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an initial investigation revealed that the overnight fires caused “no severe damage to the plant’s key units.”

Since July 28, more than 100 fires have erupted in Greece, while 180 have erupted in Turkey, totaling more than a dozen. Brief News from Washington Newsday.