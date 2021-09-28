During a fight, a man accidentally kills his 8-year-old daughter while attempting to hit his wife.

An 8-year-old girl died in Kenya after her father accidentally hit her with a wooden object while attempting to strike the victim’s mother during a domestic brawl, authorities said.

Esther Kaiseyi, 21, and Amos Maengwe, 30, were having a furious disagreement at their house in Kilgoris, Kenya, on Monday evening when the man attempted to attack his wife with a wooden instrument, according to the police. However, he missed his target and wound up killing his daughter, according to K24 TV.

The girl was brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition after suffering a deep cut on her skull.

“The two Esther Kaiseyi, 21, and Amos Maengwe, 30, who were at each other’s throats in the 10 p.m. incident immediately stopped fighting and carried their daughter to the hospital for medical attention,” police said in a statement.

According to Standard Media, the couple was “stopped by police officers on patrol who, due to the condition of the little girl who had a deep cut on her head, rushed them to nearby Kilgoris sub-county hospital to help save the minor’s life,” according to the statement.

Unfortunately, the girl’s condition worsened at the hospital, and despite the doctors’ best efforts, she was unable to be rescued. The girl’s parents were put into custody after she died.

“The two parents are being held at Kilgori’s police station while detectives complete their investigations before arraigning them in court,” according to the police.

Since the COVID-induced lockdown began, 23.6 percent of Kenyans had either witnessed or heard incidences of domestic violence in their communities, according to a research performed by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in 2020.

In September 2020, at least 810 incidences of domestic violence were reported, up from 646 cases in August of that year, a 25% increase.

Following the commencement of the COVID pandemic, another study conducted by Kenya’s Ministry of Health and Population Council in April 2020 found that at least 39 percent of women and 32 percent of men were experiencing tensions in their households.