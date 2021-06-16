During a beach trip, a puppy with a rattling belly ate dozens of pebbles.

After eating dozens of pebbles during a beach visit, a puppy had surgery to remove them from its stomach.

South Downs Emergency Vets reported on Facebook on Tuesday that Frankie, a 5-month-old “Staffie” puppy, went to a beach in the southeast England county of West Sussex with her owner and her “Pug sister” Sandy a few weeks ago.

According to the article, as her owner lifted her, she was “struck at the weird sensation she could feel when she wrapped her hands over her tummy.”

The owner contacted a veterinarian, who instructed her to transport her to a critical care facility.

The report stated, “It was shortly determined that Frankie had eaten no less than an astonishing 68 pebbles, and she actually felt like a bag of stones!”

Frankie had surgery to remove the stones, and the dog was taken home, where she has recovered “very well.”

Sandy was later discovered to have consumed a lot of stones as well. She underwent the same procedure as Frankie to get them removed. According to The West Sussex County Times, Sandy is roughly 18 months old.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

“It is clearly difficult to determine what causes a dog to ingest stones of this size,” the veterinarians added. Some dogs and pups will simply eat them, but it’s possible that something was left on the stones on this occasion, giving them a nice treat!”

Dogs frequently chew and swallow rocks, according to the American Kennel Club. This can be for a variety of reasons, including eating disorders that may be caused by nutritional shortages, as well as to draw the attention of their owner. Dogs may also eat rocks as a method to learn more about their surroundings by tasting them, or because they are bored with their current routine, which includes the toys they play with.

When Frankie and Sandy ate the stones, owners Sam and Charles Turner were on the beach with their young children Isla and Logan.

Frankie was hesitant to walk on their way home, according to Sam Turner of the West Sussex County Times, “but we. This is a condensed version of the information.