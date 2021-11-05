Due to the loss of sea ice, satellite images show walruses congregating on the coast.

According to a study, due to dwindling sea ice, Pacific walruses are being driven to congregate in large numbers in coastal areas to rest.

Using footage obtained from multiple satellites orbiting the Earth, the groupings of animals were large enough to be seen from space.

Two researchers from the USGS Alaska Science Center conducted the research, which aimed to see how satellite photography may be utilized to monitor the creatures.

Between 2018 and 2020, they used historical data to examine various types of satellite photography with a variety of pixel resolutions.

Near Point Lay in Alaska, they discovered that optical and radar imagery with resolutions of around 10 meters were beneficial in detecting the existence of walrus groups as well as the size of these groups.

Between the west coast of the United States and the east coast of Russia, Point Lay is located on the Chukchi Sea’s coast.

Between feeding sessions, the animals were accessing coastal meeting locations “more regularly and in larger numbers,” according to the researchers. Sea ice would have historically given a resting spot closer to their feeding sites.

“Sea ice has retreated northward beyond the continental shelf in the late summer and fall in most years since 2007, leaving Pacific walruses with no ice on which to rest between foraging episodes,” according to the report.

The shift in sea ice distribution has “resulted in larger numbers coming ashore for longer periods on both the US and Russian shores of the Chukchi Sea,” according to the researchers.

The work was published in the journal Remote Sensing on October 23 and is titled Evaluation of Satellite Imagery for Monitoring Pacific Walruses at a Large Coastal Haulout. Pictures are available here and here.

Since the early 1980s, the average area of Arctic sea ice has been shrinking at a pace of roughly 10% every decade, according to statistics from the National Snow and Ice Data Center. According to NASA, the proportion is closer to 13%.

The loss of sea ice is aided by a phenomenon known as ice-albedo feedback. The great majority of sunlight that strikes white sea ice is reflected. The darker seawater, on the other hand, absorbs the majority of the. This is a condensed version of the information.