Due to sequencing issues, the true spread of the AY.4.2 variant, which could spread faster, is unknown.

As scientists seek to publish sequencing data, current data on the dissemination of the AY.4.2 COVID-19 variation appears to be questionable.

AY.4.2, a Delta variant branch, has made news in recent weeks as a result of its rapid proliferation in the United Kingdom, where it now accounts for about 12% of new sequenced samples.

New key mutations in its spike protein, A222V and Y145H, are used to identify it. While research into AY.4.2 is still ongoing, some scientists believe it has the potential to spread faster than prior Delta forms.

In its weekly epidemiological report on October 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledged AY.4.2, saying that over 26,000 cases had been recorded from 42 countries at the time.

It’s not easy to keep track of the variety as it spreads. The reported distribution of AY.4.2 has fluctuated dramatically, especially in the United States.

The Washington Newsday reported on Monday last week that AY.4.2 had been found in 32 states, with 130 cases reported nationwide.

This was based on data from GISAID, a well-respected global variation monitoring network that relies on scientists uploading COVID sequencing data and then visualizing it.

However, according to Outbreak.Info, just 11 cases have been reported in the United States, spanning ten states. Similar numbers were found in GISAID data.

Jeffrey Barrett, a COVID-19 geneticist at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the United Kingdom, explained the data disparity by stating that the worldwide sequencing ecosystem is currently facing challenges.

“Updating the sequence categorization system, which is completely managed by academics, is a complex scientific matter,” he told The Washington Newsday. “And that kind of event generally happens over years, however now the entire globe wants daily updates, and things break in a kind of blatant way, like the number of states changing day to day.” Part of the issue is the Pango COVID classification system, which has spread throughout the pandemic and is responsible for variant designations like B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 that many people are now familiar with.

Because COVID-19 generates such a massive amount of data, lineages are occasionally reclassified, causing transitory variations in the data.

“There have been a few changes to how the lineages work. This is a condensed version of the information.