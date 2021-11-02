Due to privacy concerns, Facebook will delete the facial recognition data of a billion users.

Facebook stated on Tuesday that it would shut down its face recognition system, wiping all the templates of over one billion users.

The decision, according to Jerome Pesenti, the company’s vice president of artificial intelligence, is part of a company-wide effort to limit the use of contentious face recognition technology.

According to the post, those who have enabled Face Recognition on the site will no longer be automatically detected in images and videos, and the facial recognition template used to identify people will be erased.

He noted that features such as notifying users when they appear in other people’s images or videos, as well as providing recommendations for who to tag in photos, will be discontinued.

According to Pesenti, more than a third of Facebook’s active daily users have turned on the feature.

“This transition will mark one of the most significant transformations in facial recognition utilization in the history of the technology,” the post stated.

He said that the adjustment required “careful thought” because the corporation feels the technology might be “very beneficial” in some sectors.

However, the company’s usage of facial recognition technology would not be fully phased out.

“Looking ahead,” Pesenti added, “we still see face recognition technology as a powerful tool, for example, for those who need to authenticate their identity or avoid fraud and impersonation.”

Privacy experts have already condemned the company’s use of facial recognition technology. In 2015, the corporation was sued for violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act by “secretly amass[ing]the world’s largest privately held collection of consumer biometrics data,” according to the lawsuit.