Due to missing data from Spotify Wrapped, your music taste may be even worse than you think.

Because Spotify Wrapped does not account for every song you’ve ever listened to over the course of a year, your results may be a little deceptive.

Music enthusiasts look forward to (and fear) the annual roundup because it gives them a quick snapshot of their listening habits. For better or worse, it tells you who your favorite musicians of the year were, if you had any favorite genres over the past 12 months, and which podcasts you spent the most time listening to.

It not only gives you insights on your own Spotify usage, but it also allows you to look at worldwide trends to see if your interests are similar to those of the rest of the world, or if you’ve found your own little niche. For example, in 2020, the feature reported that Bad Bunny was the most-streamed musician and that the sounds of the 1980s had made an unexpected reappearance.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is rapidly approaching, and fans will undoubtedly be bracing themselves for an onslaught of embarrassment as they learn exactly how awful their choices are. Speaking of which, it’s already too late to try to game the system and artificially skew your results at the last minute (by listening to calmer music).

When is the deadline for Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify has previously said that the cut-off date for Wrapped data is October 31, so anything you listen to right now will be ignored.

Interestingly, the information will not be included in the 2022 summary because the streaming platform does not begin collecting data for the following year until January 1.

In other words, there is a two-month window where Spotify Wrapped does not record anything, which might conceivably mess up all of your numbers.

Why isn’t November or December counted in Spotify Wrapped?

Given that Wrapped is based on data from January 1 to October 31, there is a significant gap in the roundup each year.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, Brendan Codey, associate director for Creator Growth and Programs at Spotify, verified this. “The reason we have this,” he continued, referring to how this affects the Spotify for Artists function in particular. This is a condensed version of the information.