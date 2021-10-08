Due to increased demand, natural gas prices have increased by 25%.

Gas prices in Europe and the United Kingdom increased by more than 25% on Wednesday, fueled by increased demand ahead of the northern hemisphere winter.

Europe’s point of reference TTF gas prices in the Netherlands increased to 145.19 euros per megawatt hour, while prices in the United Kingdom increased to 347.27 pence per therm.

In previous trades, the two markets had already soared to new highs of 162.12 euros and 407.82 pence, respectively.

“With winter right on the corner, it’s worry and anxiety,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch told AFP.

Global fear over soaring inflation has been fueled by skyrocketing gas costs, which have been accompanied by oil prices that have reached multi-year highs this week.

Asia, notably China, is experiencing a surge in gas demand.

“Natural gas prices have risen to new highs… as insufficient supplies ahead of the winter season raise fears of a spike in inflation and energy prices for consumers,” according to XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.

“These supply bottlenecks could result in increased gasoline costs as the winter months approach, slowing economic recovery and worsening attitudes across markets,” says the report.

A lack of wind for turbine sites, along with continued nuclear failures — and the closing down of coal mines by climate-conscious governments — has compounded Europe’s energy problem.

Because of its reliance on natural gas to generate power, Britain is particularly vulnerable to Europe’s current energy crisis.