Due to extreme heat, ancient Earth was hit by rainstorms spanning hundreds of miles.

According to new research, the planet was alternatively roasted by periods of great dryness and pounded by tremendous rainstorms during periods of extreme heat in Earth’s early history, dubbed “hothouse” epochs. Storms from the past might travel hundreds of miles and drop more than a foot of rain in a matter of hours.

The cycles detailed by the researchers in a paper published in Nature occurred billions of years ago, when temperatures were between 11 and 17 degrees Celsius higher than they are now.

As the Sun’s brightness and energy output grow, Earth is predicted to return to these temperatures and similar conditions millions of years from now.

Aside from assisting us in predicting what the Earth of the future would look like, the research could also assist us in contextualizing the current weather implications of global warming caused by human activity.

Furthermore, the discoveries may aid in our understanding of the ecosystems of planets found orbiting distant stars, in addition to Earth and its solar system.

The paper’s initial author was Harvard’s Jacob Seeley, an environmental scientist. In a statement, he stated, “If you look at a wide stretch of the deep tropics today, it’s always raining someplace.” “However, we discovered that in particularly hot regions, there could be numerous days without rain across a large portion of the ocean.”

“Then, out of nowhere, a major rainstorm would erupt, dropping massive amounts of rain across practically the whole realm.” Then things would be silent for a few days before repeating.” Cool glacial periods and warmer glacier-free, or interglacial, periods characterize Earth’s recent history, which spans the last few million years. However, our planet’s environment changed dramatically over the course of its 4.5 billion-year history.

The Hadean and Archaean periods, which spanned 4.6 billion to 4 billion years ago and 4 billion to 2.5 billion years ago, respectively, are examples of this. Until now, virtually little was known about the Earth’s hothouse epochs.

Seeley and his co-author Robin Wordsworth constructed an atmospheric model that showed the sea temperature rise to a blistering 55 degrees Celsius in order to solve the riddle around these situations.

This was accomplished by either increasing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by more than sixty times or by reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by more than sixty times. This is a condensed version of the information.