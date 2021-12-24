Due to Canada’s weather woes, mustard and fries are in short supply.

Crop production and shipping issues have resulted in international shortages of fries and mustard due to a combination of drought in Canada’s prairies and flooding on its Pacific coast.

McDonald’s in Japan, for example, has had to ration fries as a result of the British Columbia floods, while mustard makers in France are expecting severe price hikes as a result of a drought in another section of Canada, the world’s largest supplier of mustard grains.

In a recent address, Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau remarked, “When we look back at the status of the agriculture sector in 2021, we can say this year has been defined by extraordinary climate change weather events.”

She warned cattle producers and ranchers who have battled to find enough hay to feed their animals as pastures dried up, “That includes the greatest drought in 60 years in Western Canada and the devastating atmospheric floods in British Columbia.”

Farmers in Canada produced more maize in 2021 than they did in 2020, but less wheat, canola, barley, soybeans, and oats, according to government data.

Drought conditions in Western Canada contributed to the reduced yields, which were the worst year-over-year drop on record, falling to levels not seen in more than a decade, according to Statistics Canada.

“There’s a lot of anxiety in the farming sector,” said Keith Currie of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture to AFP. Some farmers have lost everything, while others are considering quitting due to the grim outlook.

Every year, Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Labs produces a list of the top ten food-related stories. After food inflation, climate disasters in Western Canada ranked second this year.

According to its scientific director Sylvain Charlebois, “climate change has had a significant influence on agricultural productivity and supply systems” already stretched by the pandemic, resulting in higher food costs.

“This year has seen extremes,” he said, citing a Canadian record high temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius in the British Columbia town of Lytton. Wildfires later destroyed the structure.

Following the floods in British Columbia, Charlebois stated that Canada’s westward supply routes are “extremely, very fragile, and not resilient enough to climate change.”

Meanwhile, due to the drought, mustard seed production in the prairies has been cut in half this year, from 2020, to almost 50,000 metric tonnes.

According to a forecast from Canada’s agriculture ministry, the average price is likely to quadruple to “a record $1,700 (1,510 euros) per tonne.”

The vast majority of them are found in the French area of Burgundy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.