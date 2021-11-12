Due to bad weather, SpaceX’s Starlink launch from Florida has been rescheduled.

Due to bad weather on Florida’s Space Coast, a SpaceX Starlink launch scheduled for Friday morning has been postponed.

SpaceX said in a tweet on Friday morning that the launch will now take place at 7:19 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 13, from Cape Canaveral on Florida’s east coast.

The estimate for tomorrow’s launch opportunity has improved to “80% favorable,” according to Elon Musk’s business.

According to Spaceflight Now, SpaceX’s launch director said, “We’re going ahead and scrubbing today’s launch opportunity owing to an adverse local weather forecast, as well as bad recovery weather, with tomorrow having a much better choice.”

The Falcon 9 rocket will be used to launch a set of 53 Starlink broadband satellites into orbits ranging from 131 to 210 miles in height.

The quarter-ton satellites will deploy their solar arrays and use their thrusters to raise themselves to a height of 335 miles, where they will begin to build a new orbital “shell” in the Starlink network.

The Starlink project’s purpose is to deliver superfast global internet access with very low latency, even in rural or isolated places where dependable connectivity is typically lacking.

To do so, the business intends to launch tens of thousands of mass-produced broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit, forming a “mega-constellation” that will interact with ground receivers.

Starlink satellites are far closer to Earth than standard internet satellites, resulting in lower latency and hence “the ability to provide services normally not available with traditional satellite internet,” according to the business.

Over the course of about 30 missions, SpaceX has deployed nearly 1,800 Starlink satellites, while some have been de-orbited or are no longer operational. A limited version of the Starlink beta program is now available in 19 countries.

SpaceX’s latest Starlink mission, now set for Saturday, will be the company’s 25th launch of 2021, all of which have used the Falcon 9 rocket, which is largely reusable. The Falcon 9 launcher B1058, which is expected to launch the 53-satellite batch into orbit on Saturday, has already completed eight missions.

Around two and a half minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage booster is projected to split, and the mission will be completed. This is a condensed version of the information.