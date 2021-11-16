Drowning Seals and Iceberg Graveyards: The Arctic’s Fragile Wildlife is on the Verge of extinction.

“What I’m truly disappointed with is humanity,” says James Balog, a well-known photographer. “I’m furious, furious, furious. I’m completely appalled with humanity. That we can’t get our act together and do what’s right after so many centuries of seeming intellectual growth.” The Extreme Ice Survey was founded by Balog in 2007. The idea was to use time-lapse cameras to track changes in the world’s glaciers. Chasing Ice, a critically acclaimed 2012 film, was based on the idea. The cameras are still operational to this day. According to Balog, the project’s findings are astounding, and practically all of the ice that was previously visible has vanished.

“I just find that depressing every single day,” he explained. “I need to physically put things in a box in my mind and not allow it to affect me because I don’t want to be depressed. I don’t want to be depressed, and I don’t want to pull the wagon of rage around with me.” Balog is a component of Vital Impacts, a new fundraising initiative. A total of 100 wildlife photographers’ prints are being sold by the conservation organization. Big Life Foundation, Jane Goodall Institute’s Roots and Shoots program, Great Plains Conservation’s Project Ranger, and SeaLegacy are among the organizations that will benefit from the event.

From Mongolian tundra and African plains to the wide ocean and frozen vistas of the Arctic and Antarctica, the project depicts the natural world.

Jennifer Hayes is a photographer for National Geographic. She has spent almost a decade working with harp seals in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Canada. Hayes had spent several days recording the harp seal nursery from above and below the ice for a National Geographic assignment in 2011.

“As a storm approached, our boat was forced to return to port. The wind blasted the Gulf into a frenzy, smashing the fragile ice “According to The Washington Newsday, she said. “The pups we had just documented had died by the time we arrived at port. When news inspired me to return to the ice every year that the conditions permitted.” She returned in 2012 to present the story of harp seals facing climate change. She then took a photograph of a seal. This is a condensed version of the information.