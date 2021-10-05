Droughts are robbing Turkish farmers of their dreams.

Hava Keles, a Turkish farmer, is distraught as she looks at wilted vines of decaying tomatoes in a field devastated by a series of droughts blamed on climate change.

“My tomatoes, beans, and peppers have all been damaged. My watermelons didn’t even get big enough to eat. “The cucumbers I planted on the branches have shriveled up,” Keles, 58, bemoaned as he stood in an arid Anatolian plot in Akkuzulu, north of Ankara.

Keles is one of thousands of farmers in Turkey whose livelihoods have been ruined by a lack of rain for the previous two years.

Some experts criticize President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of failing to do enough to address the country’s urgent environmental challenges, citing his popularity as a result of the country’s rapid urbanization.

Erdogan, on the other hand, has stated that Turkey will ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement in October, ahead of a crucial UN climate summit in Glasgow next month. The agreement was signed in 2016 by Turkey.

Environmental issues had never been high on Turkey’s political agenda, but that changed following a summer marked by extreme weather events such as forest fires on the Mediterranean coast and disastrous floods in the north.

In a country where droughts have ravaged more than half of the country, action cannot come soon enough for indebted farmers like Keles.

“Leave the garden, my spouse says. But I’m afraid I won’t be able to. I’ve put in too much effort for this. What am I supposed to do with it now?” Despite being thousands of dollars in debt, she inquires.

Farmers in her neighborhood were unable to dig deep enough to access groundwater this summer, so they had to haul it in enormous tractors-drawn tanks.

Agriculture is a significant part of Turkey’s economy, accounting for roughly 6% of GDP and employing 18% of the workforce.

Turkey produces enough food to feed itself and is the world’s seventh largest agricultural exporter, exporting everything from hazelnuts to tea, olives to figs.

However, according to the agriculture ministry, the country’s wheat imports have increased tenfold in nearly two decades, from $150 million to $2.3 billion in 2019.

These findings add to concerns that Turkey may transition from a producer to a country reliant on imports to meet its food needs.

“Turkey has a lot of adjusting to do, especially in terms of agriculture, because severe droughts are on the way. “What we have seen is nothing,” said Levent Kurnaz, director of the climate change and policy studies center at Bogazici University in Istanbul.

Drought has forced some farmers to retire, while others have chosen to continue farming. Brief News from Washington Newsday.