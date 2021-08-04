Drought-stricken Californians Enlist the Help of a ‘Water Witch’

David Sagouspe studies the broken soil of a California farm with a V-shaped branch point. He takes a deep breath and steps out into the scorching heat, mechanically turning the branch five times towards the sky and five times towards the ground.

He comes to a halt, waves a pink flag, and nods. “That strata right there,” he continues, referring to subsurface water, would fetch a high price.

Sagouspe has worked as a dowser, often known as a “water witch,” for more than 40 years, promising to help the largest farmers in central California uncover groundwater.

Farmers are increasingly turning to him, claiming to dwell in “America’s orchard” but desperate in the face of increasingly severe droughts.

Sagouspe can’t just use any piece of wood to get water in a location where it’s scarce. He explains, as if it were clear, that some people use willow, but it is too fast-reacting for him.

His go-to tool is a piece of olive wood that he keeps on the dashboard of his white pickup vehicle, wrapped in black tape around the bottom.

He explains, “The stick becomes virtually linked to me.” “When I get out of my truck, my hands start tingling because I know there will be water.”

In his work, Sagouspe vows he doesn’t utilize any equipment, maps, or geological surveys. The 70-year-old slyly declares, “I’m a rebel.”

Instead, he bases his work on a thorough understanding of the environment and the nearby mountain range, which irrigates the valley with water when it is available. His father worked as a dowser in the area and imparted this “energy” to him.

Sagouspe promises to “carry that energy down” to AFP, but to little avail.

Sagouspe earns $1,000 for each alleged water source he flags with his small pink flags.

“I paid for my daughter’s wedding because I had so many people calling me during the catastrophic drought in 2014,” he explains. He also stands to generate record revenues in 2021, when orchards are parched, animals are exhausted, and farmers are scared.

Farmers that engage the dowser have no guarantee that the water he marks will be found. They must then spend tens of thousands of dollars, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars, to drill wells and extract water, or they will return home empty-handed.

But they accept the chance since specialized firms are more expensive, even if they are more precise, according to Bikram Hundal, a farmer in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.