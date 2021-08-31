Drought diplomacy boosts Israel-Jordan relations.

Many in Israel and Jordan are concerned about the river that runs between them and the essential but limited resources they share as scientific warnings of severe climate change-induced drought rise.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report this month stating unambiguously that the climate is changing faster than previously thought, putting strain on scarce water supplies at a time when demand is higher than ever.

Experts suggest that, rather than inciting conflict, technology improvements, climate challenges, and tighter relations could lead to an unprecedented boom in water cooperation between Israel and Jordan.

Professor Erika Weinthal of Duke University believes that warnings about impending “water wars,” notably in the Middle East, are frequently exaggerated.

Weinthal, a worldwide environmental politics expert who has worked extensively on Israel-Jordan conflicts, noted that water is a resource that permits rivals to genuinely find ways to cooperate.

“If you look at the facts, there is more collaboration over water than conflict, and when there is conflict, it is usually verbal,” Weinthal, a pioneer in the new academic subject of environmental peace-building, added.

Jordan is one of the world’s most water-scarce countries, suffering from severe droughts, and Jordan’s water cooperation with Israel predates the two countries’ 1994 peace agreement.

When Pinhas Rutenberg, a Russian Jewish engineer who had moved to Palestine, persuaded British authorities and Hashemite royals to build a hydropower station where the Yarmuk stream joins the Jordan River in 1921, the matter gained importance.

It persisted for decades after Israel’s formation in 1948, even when the two countries were officially at odds.

Water agreements, like other bilateral ties, have suffered in recent years under former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused by opponents of neglecting Jordan while pursuing closer connections with Iran’s Gulf adversaries.

However, since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s cabinet took office in June, there have been signs of progress, with the countries agreeing to their largest-ever water transaction.

According to Gidon Bromberg, Israeli head of EcoPeace Middle East, new technology have made seawater desalination “a profitable issue,” with investors from Israel, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates – which just normalized ties with the Jewish state – showing interest.

“Those who are going to invest in more desalination see a lot of profit opportunities,” Bromberg added.

It means Israel, as one of the world’s leaders in desalination, can sell more water to Jordan, including natural freshwater from the Sea of Galilee, without jeopardizing local demand, he explained.

