Drones feed dogs trapped by lava from the La Palma Volcano in a video.

A video shows dogs being kept alive by drones on the Spanish island of La Palma, which is surrounded by lava.

On September 19, the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of the Canary Islands archipelago off the coast of northwest Africa, began erupting, and lava flows have caused considerable havoc since then.

According to local authorities, some dogs have been trapped by lava flows in the Todoque area, which is to the west of the volcano.

Due to the extreme temperatures surrounding the flows, the lava is blocking an overland rescue of the dogs.

The Cabildo de La Palma, the island’s government body, said in a statement on Tuesday that two firms had been feeding the animals for the previous five days, using drones to transport food and water to them.

“The Cabildo de La Palma has commended the firms Volcanic Life and Ticom Soluciones SL for their noble work today to ensure the welfare of the animals stuck in the upper area of Todoque after being engulfed by lava,” according to the statement.

Nieves Rosa Arroyo, a councillor for security and emergencies on La Palma, said officials learned of the animals’ plight last week and enlisted the help of the companies.

Veterinary advise is being offered to the companies so that they can provide the most appropriate food and amount of water for the dogs’ situation.

Both organizations have stated that they will continue to perform these operations as long as the weather and security conditions permit. It’s unclear if there are any efforts in the works to save the animals.

The Cumbre Vieja eruptions have destroyed more than 1,100 houses and 600 hectares of land on the islands. Over 6,000 individuals have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the disaster.

Despite the enormous devastation, there have been no reports of human injuries as a result of the eruptions.

