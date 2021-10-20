Drone Rescue Plan For Dogs Trapped By Eruption On Spanish Island

On the Spanish island of La Palma, an extraordinary drone operation was being readied Wednesday to rescue four dogs who had been stranded for weeks between rivers of red-hot lava flowing from an erupting volcano.

The dogs are stranded in two empty water tanks near Todoque, surrounded by slow-moving lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted on September 19.

The molten rock has so far covered about 760 hectares (1,885 acres) of land and damaged around 2,000 structures, however swift evacuations have helped to keep casualties to a minimum on the island, which is part of the Canary Islands off the coast of northwest Africa.

The lava has spared a few regions on its path to the Atlantic Ocean by forming “islands” of land that have escaped damage, such as the location where the dogs are.

After learning of the pups’ condition in early October, local animal advocacy group Leales.org raised the alarm, arranging for two drone companies to drop off food and water for the canines, who have lost weight since getting confined.

It also contacted Spanish industrial drone firm Aerocameras to see if one of its larger machines, which are generally used to move cargo, could be used to rescue the dogs.

According to Leales.org spokesman Alejandro Molina, reaching the animals on foot is impossible since it would require trekking over burning lava, and helicopters cannot fly in the area because the ash and hot gas from the volcano could destroy their rotors.

He told AFP, “This is the only way to do it.”

After getting permission from local officials to carry out the rescue operation, an Aerocameras crew arrived on the island on Monday. Drones are typically not permitted to transport persons or animals under Spanish legislation.

The objective, according to the company’s CEO Jaime Pereira, was to send a 50-kilogram (110-pound) drone equipped with a broad net to capture the dogs one by one and fly them to safety.

“Neither we nor anyone else has experience carrying a live animal via drone,” he told Telecinco, a private television station.

He went on to say that the mission’s success will be determined in large part by how the dogs react to the drone.

“The dog may react by fleeing, relocating, or jumping,” Pereira explained.

"There are people who believe the dog may break a bone or suffer a heart attack. Of sure, there are hazards, but we'll either get them out or they'll go away in a few days or weeks.