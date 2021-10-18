Drone footage from the La Palma Volcano shows lava flowing a month after the eruption began.

Drone footage from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has recorded amazing images of the immense expanse of lava streams gushing out of the volcano.

After seismologists reported a series of tremors, the volcano began erupting on September 19. Lava flows have wreaked havoc on La Palma, which is part of the Canary Islands archipelago off the coast of northwest Africa, since then.

The recordings were acquired over the course of three days by the Cabildo de La Palma and the Servicio de Trabajos Aéreos of the Canary Islands.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus satellite program, the lava flows have already covered an area of more than 789 hectares, demonstrating the breadth of the damage.

According to Copernicus statistics, lava has damaged almost 1,800 buildings on the island.

On September 29, a massive torrent of lava reached the Atlantic Ocean, creating new land. Satellite imagery suggests that another lava flow is approaching the sea, somewhat to the north.

Fresh, bright lava can be seen gushing out of Cumbre Vieja in one of the video clips, while the erupting volcano spews material from its cone.

Officials stated on Sunday that there is no evidence that the volcanic explosion would stop anytime soon.

“There are no signs that the eruption will end soon, despite the fact that this is everyone’s greatest wish,” Canary Islands President Angel Vctor Torres said during a Socialist party gathering in Valencia, according to Reuters.

“The volcano has us at its mercy. It is the only one who can decide when this will come to an end “According to the Associated Press, Torres told reporters.

Despite the massive destruction caused by lava flows, there have been no reports of human injuries or deaths, and much of the island has remained unharmed.

